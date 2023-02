Scottie Scheffler has replaced Rory McIlroy as the world's number one player thanks to his win at the Phoenix Open.

The Masters champion successfully defended his title with a closing round of 65 leaving him on 19-under-par.

He was two shots clear of Canada's Nick Taylor.

McIlroy finished in a tie for 32nd on four-under, with Seamus Power ending the week in a tie for 20th on seven-under.