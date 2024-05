Scottie Scheffler’s second round at the PGA Championship is underway, following a spell in police custody.

The world number-1 was charged with second degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Scheffler has been released on his own recognisance, and is now 5-under par after 7 holes.

Shane Lowry’s is 3under through 10holes.

Padraig Harrington remains 6-over.

Rory McIlroy is due out around 8pm, and will tee off from 5-under.