America's Xander Schauffele won the 152nd Open Championship yesterday.

He carded a final round of 65 to end on 9-under-par at Royal Troon.

The Claret Jug is his second major title this season following victory in the PGA Championship.

2019 champion Shane Lowry finished up on 4-under, which was good enough for a sixth placed finish.

Padraig Harrington finished up on 4-over-par while Tom McKibbin was 12-over with Darren Clarke 15-over-par