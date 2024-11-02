Advertisement
Sport

Scartaglin seek Munster final spot

Nov 2, 2024 09:46 By radiokerrysport
MKL Gaels v Scartaglin in the Bons Secours Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Scartaglin today bid to qualify for the AIB Ladies Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship final.

In the last four they take on O'Donovan Rossa, at 1 in Skibbereen.

