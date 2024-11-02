Scartaglin beaten

Scartaglin have lost their AIB Ladies Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final.
They went down to O'Donovan Rossa by 4-9 to 3-11.
Scart manager Alan O'Neill
