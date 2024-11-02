Advertisement
Sport

Scartaglin beaten

Nov 2, 2024 17:14 By radiokerrysport
Scartaglin beaten
MKL Gaels v Scartaglin in the Bons Secours Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Scartaglin have lost their AIB Ladies Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final.

They went down to O'Donovan Rossa by 4-9 to 3-11.

Scart manager Alan O'Neill

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

World Handball glory for Kerry
Advertisement
Arsenal lose at Newcastle; City also beaten
Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally preview
Advertisement

Recommended

GoFundMe set up for critically ill Kerry man hospitalised in Spain
Several cars seized in Kerry of motorists driving without insurance
Kerry TD calls for more progress to expand entry eligibility for CAMHS redress scheme
Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally preview
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus