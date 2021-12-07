Advertisement
Sport

Scarlets forfeit Champions Cup game at Bristol

Dec 7, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Welsh club the Scarlets have had to forfeit their opening Champions Cup game away to Bristol on Saturday.

32 front line squad members are currently in quarantine at a hotel outside Belfast having returned from South Africa.

Their isolation period ends on Friday, just a day before the game.

Scarlets say the welfare of their players is the priority and they are unable to assemble a match day panel of 23 in time.

With no possibility for the game to be re-arranged, Bristol have been awarded a 28-nil victory and 5 match points.

Munster will have enough players to successfully fulfill their assignment away to Wasps in Coventry on Sunday.

