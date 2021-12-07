Scarlets forfeit Champions Cup game at Bristol

Welsh club the Scarlets have had to forfeit their opening Champions Cup game away to Bristol on Saturday.

32 front line squad members are currently in quarantine at a hotel outside Belfast having returned from South Africa.

Their isolation period ends on Friday, just a day before the game.

Advertisement

Scarlets say the welfare of their players is the priority and they are unable to assemble a match day panel of 23 in time.

With no possibility for the game to be re-arranged, Bristol have been awarded a 28-nil victory and 5 match points.

Munster will have enough players to successfully fulfill their assignment away to Wasps in Coventry on Sunday.