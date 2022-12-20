Scan for but Zebo, Archer and O’Sullivan back in contention

Munster back row John Hodnett requires a scan on a low-grade thigh injury.

However, But Simon Zebo, Stephen Archer and Jack O’Sullivan are all back in contention for the Stephen’s Day game against Leinster.

Tadhg Furlong could return for Leinster following an ankle injury while Will Connors is also nearing a return from a bicep problem.

Advertisement

Leinster prop Ed Byrne has been ruled out for twelve weeks with a knee injury while Thomas Clarkson will miss eight weeks on account of an arm injury.

Connacht say Gavin Thornbury will be out for a number of weeks following knee surgery.

The lock sustained the injury during last weekend’s Challenge Cup win away to Brive.

Advertisement

Paul Boyle is out of Friday night’s meeting with Ulster due to a shoulder injury, but Mack Hansen, John Porch, Finlay Bealham and Jack Carty should all return.

Ulster will be without Billy Burns and Rob Herring for that trip to the Sportsground due to concussion and a rib injury respectively.