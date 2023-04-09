Saturday night Kingdom Greyhound Stadium results

There was an 11-race programme at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night and the following are the results.

Race 1 over the sprint distance was won by Giddy Biddy owned by John O Shea from Causeway. Leading off the first bend, she went on to beat Rasher Casting by 6 lengths in 18.13 at price of even money.

David O Carroll won Race 2 with Killmore Seal. Priced at 5/2 he lead off the second bend and went on to beat Confident Spy by 1.5 lengths in 29.72.

Race 3 was the first semi-final of the ON2 Stakes and this went to Wasted Monday owned by Kieran O Dwyer from Abbeyfeale. This very promising youngster led off the first bend and went on to beat MeadowVale Honey by 5 lengths in the fasted time of the night of 28.66 at a price of 1/3.

Race 4 was the first heat of the ON1 325 yards stake and this produced another very promising youngster in Steeple Rd Rob for Michael Wren of Tarbert. Rocketing from the traps he went on to beat On The Green by 4 lengths in 17.54 at a price of 6/4.

Race 5 was the second semi-final of the ON2 525 yards stake and this went to joint owners Mark and Chris Houlihan from Ballyduff with Cashen Cassino. The 6/4 shot led off the first bend and went on to beat Arcon Mod by 1.5 lengths in 29.11 at a price of 6/4.

Race 6 was the second semi-final of the ON1 325 yard stake and this went to Saleen Diana for Christine O Connor of Tarbert and trained by her son Patrick. Priced at 2/1 she led off the first bend and went on to beat Move on Dot by 2.5 lengths in 17.94.

Parick O Connor of Tarbert produced a quick fire double in race 7 with Principality owned by Padraig Bunyan of Lisselton. Her early pace proved decisive and she held on from the fast finishing Saleen Frank by a half a length in 29.17 at a price of 6/4.

Patrick McCarthy of Listowel won race 8 with Bonnie Kiwi. Leading from trap-rise she went on to beat Cashen Choctan by 7.5 lengths in 17.89 over the sprint distance at a price of 2/1.

Race 9 was the first semi-final of the KGOBA, A6 525yds stake and this was won by Bomb Cyclone for joint owners Joe McCarthy and Frank Neylon of Listowel and trained in Castleisland by James o Regan. The hot favourite at 1/3 showed fantastic early pace and went right away to win by 8 lengths over De Bold Sally in 28.71.

Race 10 was the second semi-final of the KGOBA, A6 525yds stake and this was won by Melodies Bell for Paddy Collins from Ballylongford. Taking up the lead off the third bend she went on to beat Coill Bhui Witty by 3 lengths in 29.36 at a price of 6/4.

The final race of the night was on by Camp Teddy fro Juilett Regan of Castleisland. The 6/4 shot led off the second bend and went on to beat Blitz Bothar by 4 lengths in 29.54 at a price of 6/4.

Racing again on Tuesday night with the first of 10 races off at 6.57pm

Disco Pants won race 11 at Shelbourne Park for John Breen and Conor Healy, Castleisland.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Samuel took race 8 at Limerick.