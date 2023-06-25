Saturday national review; Sunday preview

Galway are into the All Ireland senior hurling championship semi finals.

Henry Shefflin's side beat Tipperary by 1-20 to 1-18 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Conor Whelan hit 1-4 and was man of the match.

Advertisement

Galway will now play champions Limerick in the last four.

The other semi will be between Clare and Kilkenny.

The Banner beat Dublin by 5-26 to 2-17.

Advertisement

Tony Kelly scored a hat trick of goals in the victory.

Cork have qualified for the All Ireland senior football championship quarter finals.

Kevin O'Donovan's late point saw them defeat Roscommon by 1-14 to 16 points at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Advertisement

Joining them in the last 8 will be Monaghan, who edged Kildare by 1-11 to 13 points in their preliminary quarter final.

Conor McCarthy scored the winning point for the Farney.

And Tyrone are also through.

Advertisement

They defeated Donegal by 1-18 to 13 points in Ballybofey.

Ruairi Canavan scored the Tyrone goal.

Monaghan's minor footballers are into an All Ireland final for the first time since 1939.

Advertisement

They beat Kerry by 1-11 to 11 points.

In the All Ireland Camogie Championship, Tipperary defeated Wexford by 3-15 to 12 points.

Kilkenny ran out 3-14 to 11 point winners over Dublin.

TODAY:

After Cork, Tyrone and Monaghan booked their spots in the All Ireland senior football quarter finals yesterday, one of Galway or Mayo will join them today.

There will be a high profile casualty too at Pearse Stadium, where action begins at 3pm.

Croke Park plays host to the Tailteann Cup semi finals.

Antrim and Meath meet at 2pm, and at 4 o'clock, it's Down versus Laois.

Monaghan await the winners of the second All Ireland minor football semi final, which is between Dublin and Derry.

Throw in at the Athletic Grounds is at 5.30.

In round two of the Ladies Football Championship, Waterford and Meath meet in Group 2 from 1.30.

It's Cavan versus Dublin in Group 3 at 2pm.

Also at 2, Tipperary and Galway go into battle in Group 4 in Templetuohy,

And it's Armagh to take on Mayo in Group 1 at the Athletic Grounds from 3.30.