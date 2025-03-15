Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Div 4:
Fenit B 2 : 0 Tralee Dynamos C
Michael O Brien ⚽️
Billy Walsh ⚽️
Celsius cup
Ballymac Celtic 1-7 Lenamore Rovers
Lenamore goals Michael Holly 4 goals, Michael Gill , Marius Jurca, Cain Sheehy.
1-1 half time
Premier A
Killarney Celtic 3 Castleisland 0
Today:
Premier
Mastergeeha v Castleisland 4.45PM
Park v Killarney Celtic 10am
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin 10am
U13 Girl’s Division 1
Camp v MEK 10.30am
Fenit v Ballyhar 10am
U15 Girls Premier
MEK v Park 12.30pm
BOYS:
U12 Boys Premier
Castleisland v Dingle 12.15pm
Iveragh v Inter Kenmare 12.45am
Mastergeeha v Killarney Athletic 2pm
Killorglin A v Killarney Celtic A 2pm
U12 Boys Division 1
Killarney Athletic B v Tralee Dynamos A 9.45am
Killarney Celtic B v Ferry Rangers 2pm
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Ardfert v Listowel Celtic C 3.30pm
Tralee Dynamos B v Fenit C 1pm
Park D v Dingle B 11.45am
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Mastergeeha C v Killarney Celtic C 9.30am
Castleisland B v Castlemaine 10.30am
Killorglin B v MEK B 10.30am
U14 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare v Park 1pm
Iveragh v Killarney Celtic 11am
Killorglin v Listowel Celtic 12pm
U14 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha A v Ballyhar A 10.45am
Park B v Tralee Dynamos A 6pm John Ross
Inter Kenmare B v LB Rovers 4pm
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Fenit B v Castleisland B 11.30am
Killarney Athletic B v Park C 11am
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Listowel Celtic B v Killorglin B 10.30am
Mastergeeha B v Iveragh B 12.15pm
Killarney Athletic C v Killarney Celtic B 12.30pm
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup Q/F
Castlemaine v Killarney Celtic A 11am
Castleisland A v Park A 1.30pm
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Shield Q/F
Ballyhar v Iveragh 11.30am
Mastergeeha B v Park B 2.45pm
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly TROPHY Q/F
LB Rovers v Killarney Athletic B (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am