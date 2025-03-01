Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 1, 2025 09:51 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
2ND MARCH 2025 KDL FIXTURES UPDATE

Today

GIRLS:

U13 Girls Premier

Castleisland v Park 6pm
Killarney Athletic v Dingle 3pm
Killorglin v Listowel Celtic (Grass) 10.30am

U13 Girls Division 1

Ballyhar v Camp 3pm
LB Rovers v MEK (Ballyduff Grass) 11.30am
Fenit v Tralee Dynamos 3.30pm

U15 Girls Premier

Camp v Park 11am
Killarney Athletic v MEK 9.30am

BOYS:

U12 Boys National Cup Last 16

St. Brendan’s Park v Mullingar Athletic Lions 2pm

U13 Boys National Cup Last 16

Corinthian Boys v Dingle (Corintians Park, Castletreasure, 2pm

U13 Boys National Trophy Last 16

Ringmahon Rangers v Iveragh, Ringmahon Park, 1pm

U14 Boys National Trophy Last 16

Listowel Celtic v Leixlip United, 2pm

U15 Boys National Trophy Last 16

Rock Celtic v St. Brendan’s Park, 2.30pm

U12 Boy’s Premier

Killorglin v Killarney Athletic 12pm
Castleisland v Mastergeeha 12.15pm
Inter Kenmare v Killarney Celtic 3.30pm
Listowel Celtic v Fenit A 4.45pm
Camp v Iveragh 1.30pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1

LB Rovers A v Listowel Celtic B (Ballyduff Grass) 1.15pm
Killarney Athletic B v Fenit B 2pm
Killarney Celtic B v Park B 3.30pm
MEK A v Ferry Rangers (Fossa National School) 12pm
Tralee Dynamos A v Park C (Low Field) 10.30am

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

LB Rovers B v Tralee Dynamos B Ballyduff Grass) 2.45pm
Park D v Ardfert 4pm

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)

Castleisland B v Killarney Celtic C 10.30am
MEK B v Killarney Athletic C (Fossa National School 3pm
Killorglin B v Castlemaine 2pm

U14 Boy’s Division 1

Ballyhar A v Mastergeeha A 11.30am
Fenit v Camp (Ardfert Astro) 3.30pm
Inter Kenmare B v Tralee Dynamos A 1.30pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North

Listowel C v Castleisland B` 10.30AM
Killarney Athletic B v Dingle A 11am

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South

Killarney Athletic C v Listowel Celtic B 12.30pm
Mastergeeha B v Milltown 10am

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup/Shield Round 1

Ballyhar A v Killarney Athletic A 10am
Listowel Celtic A v Killorglin A 12pm
Camp A v Tralee Dynamos A 10am

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Trophy Q/F

Iveragh B v Tralee Dynamos B 2pm

U16 Boys Division 2

Ballyheigue v Inter Kenmare B 1.30pm

--

Diarmuid Kearney
PRO/Vice-Chairperson
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League

0877212986

[email protected]

Ballyconry, Lisselton, Listowel

