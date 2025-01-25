Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Jan 25, 2025 11:13 By radiokerrysport
WEEKEND UPDATE 26TH JANUARY 2025

U14 Girl’s National Cup Round 4
Killorglin v Newmarket Celtic 7pm

U12 Girl’s North
Park v LB Rovers (ASTRO) 10am
Listowel v Tralee Dynamos 2.30pm
Castleisland v Camp 2pm

U12 Girl’s South
Mastergeeha v Killorglin 2.15pm
Killarney Athletic B v Killarney Athletic A 2pm
Iveragh v MEK 11.45am

U14 Girls Premier
Camp v Killarney Athletic
Park v Tralee Dynamos 4pm

U14 Girls Division 1
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Athletic B 10.30am

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic v Park 10am
Mastergeeha v Listowel Celtic 3.30pm
Inter Kenmare v Camp 2pm

BOYS

Inter League:

West Waterford & East Cork v Kerry U14 Boys, Youghal 1pm

U13 Boys National Trophy Round 4
Iveragh United v Shannon Town 1.15pm
Castleisland v Corbally United 12pm

U15 Boy’s National Trophy Round 4
Tralee Dynamos v Tulla United 2pm
Mungret Regional v St. Brendan’s Park 1pm

U13 Boy’s Premier
Park v Killarney Celtic 12pm
Fenit v Killarney Athletic 3.15pm

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic B v Listowel Celtic B 11.30am
Inter Kenmare A v Camp A 12.30pm
LB Rovers A v Park B (Ballyduff Grass) 1.15pm
Ballyhar v Tralee Dynamos A 12pm

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
MEK B v Killorglin C 12pm
Killorglin B v Iveragh B 2pm
Mastergeeha B v Killarney Athletic C 11.15am

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Killarney Celtic D v Fenit B 10am
Mastergeeha A v Listowel Celtic C 12.45pm
Camp B v Park C 11.30am
Ballyhar B v Ballyheigue 10.30am
Tralee Dynamos B v Castleisland B 10.30am
Park D v LB Rovers B 2pm

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Mastergeeha A 2pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Listowel Celtic C v Park C 1pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B v Milltown 12pm

U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin v Killarney Celtic 4pm
Mastergeeha v Ballyhar 9.45am
Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 12.15pm

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B v MEK 11am
Fenit A v LB Rovers 9.30am

U15 Boy’s Division 2
Camp v Dingle 10am
Killarney Athletic B v Ballyhar B 9.30am
Tralee Dynamos B v Killarney Celtic B 12pm

