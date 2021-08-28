Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

U17 League of Ireland
Galway United v Kerry Fc
Venue East Park
Ko 2.00pm
MEK Galaxy A have become the first team into the 12’s Summer KSBGL Cup semi finals.
They defeated Listowel Celtic A 3-1.
