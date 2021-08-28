Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Aug 28, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

U17 League of Ireland
Galway United v Kerry Fc
Venue East Park
Ko 2.00pm

MEK Galaxy A have become the first team into the 12’s Summer KSBGL Cup semi finals.

They defeated Listowel Celtic A 3-1.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus