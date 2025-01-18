Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Jan 18, 2025
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare A 3-3 Inter Kenmare B

Inter Kenmare A scores: Lilly Noonan Murphy x2, Ava McCarthy

Inter Kenmare B scores: Laoisa Smyth, Fallon O’Shea, Ally Cremin

U12 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic A 2-1 Killarney Athletic A

Killarney Celtic scorers: Sam Fluery x2

U13 Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic v Mastergeeha 11am
Castleisland v Killorglin 5.30pm
Park 3-0 Killarney Athletic w/o
Dingle v Killarney Celtic 11am

U13 Girls Division 1
Tralee Dynamos v MEK 11.45am
LB Rovers v Camp (Ballyduff Grass) 11.30am

U15 Girls Premier
Fenit v Park 3pm
Camp v Castleisland 12pm
Dingle v MEK 12.30pm

U16 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha v Inter Kenmare 12.30pm

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boy’s Round 4 National Trophy
Caherdavin v St. Brendan’s Park (LIT ASTRO V94 EC5T) 11.30am
Kilfrush v Iveragh United FC 2pm

U13 Boys National Trophy Round 4
Rathkeale AFC v St. Brendan’s Park 12.30pm
Adare United v Listowel Celtic (Deerpark) 2pm

U14 Boy’s Round 4 National Trophy
Holycross Limerick v Mastergeeha 2pm
Inter Kenmare v Shountrade AFC (ASTRO) 12.30pm
Listowel Celtic v Lisnagry FC 2pm

U16 Boy’s Round 4 National Trophy
Caherdavin Celtic v Camp Juniors (LIT ASTRO V94 EC5T) 1.30pm
Castleisland AFC v Nenagh (ASTRO) 2pm

U12 Boy’s Premier
Listowel Celtic A v Inter Kenmare A 3.30pm
Mastergeeha A v Killorglin A 9.45am
Camp v Castleisland A 2pm
Dingle A v Fenit A 4pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v LB Rovers A 2pm
Killarney Athletic B v Killarney Celtic B 11am
Tralee Dynamos A v Listowel Celtic B 2.30pm
Inter Kenmare B v Fenit B 11am
Ferry Rangers v Ballyhar A 2.30pm

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Listowel Celtic C v Fenit C 12.30pm
Castleisland C v Park D 12pm
Ardfert v Dingle B 3.30pm
Tralee Dynamos B v Ballyhar B 2.30pm

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Castlemaine v Mastergeeha C 12pm
Killarney Celtic C v Killarney Athletic C 12.30pm
Castleisland B V Killorglin B 10.30am

U14 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic A v Castleisland A 1.30pm
Iveragh A v Park A 12pm
Killarney Athletic A v Killorglin A 9.30am

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos A V Park B 11.45am
Camp v Ballyhar 10.15am

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Killarney Athletic B v LB Rovers B 12.30pm
Dingle A v Fenit B 2.15pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Killorglin B v Listowel Celtic B (Dragon’s Den) 2pm
Iveragh B v Mastergeeha B 1.30pm

U16 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin A v Tralee Dynamos A (Dragon’s Den) 4pm
Mastergeeha A v Listowel 2pm
Killarney Celtic A v Park A 11.45pm

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Iveragh A v Mastergeeha B 3pm

U16 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Athletic B v Ballyheigue 11am
Iveragh B v MEK B 4.30pm
Park C v Tralee Dynamos B 4pm
Killarney Celtic B v Castlemaine 10.15am

