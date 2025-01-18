Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare A 3-3 Inter Kenmare B
Inter Kenmare A scores: Lilly Noonan Murphy x2, Ava McCarthy
Inter Kenmare B scores: Laoisa Smyth, Fallon O’Shea, Ally Cremin
U12 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic A 2-1 Killarney Athletic A
Killarney Celtic scorers: Sam Fluery x2
Today
U13 Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic v Mastergeeha 11am
Castleisland v Killorglin 5.30pm
Park 3-0 Killarney Athletic w/o
Dingle v Killarney Celtic 11am
U13 Girls Division 1
Tralee Dynamos v MEK 11.45am
LB Rovers v Camp (Ballyduff Grass) 11.30am
U15 Girls Premier
Fenit v Park 3pm
Camp v Castleisland 12pm
Dingle v MEK 12.30pm
U16 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha v Inter Kenmare 12.30pm
BOYS FIXTURES :
U12 Boy’s Round 4 National Trophy
Caherdavin v St. Brendan’s Park (LIT ASTRO V94 EC5T) 11.30am
Kilfrush v Iveragh United FC 2pm
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 4
Rathkeale AFC v St. Brendan’s Park 12.30pm
Adare United v Listowel Celtic (Deerpark) 2pm
U14 Boy’s Round 4 National Trophy
Holycross Limerick v Mastergeeha 2pm
Inter Kenmare v Shountrade AFC (ASTRO) 12.30pm
Listowel Celtic v Lisnagry FC 2pm
U16 Boy’s Round 4 National Trophy
Caherdavin Celtic v Camp Juniors (LIT ASTRO V94 EC5T) 1.30pm
Castleisland AFC v Nenagh (ASTRO) 2pm
U12 Boy’s Premier
Listowel Celtic A v Inter Kenmare A 3.30pm
Mastergeeha A v Killorglin A 9.45am
Camp v Castleisland A 2pm
Dingle A v Fenit A 4pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v LB Rovers A 2pm
Killarney Athletic B v Killarney Celtic B 11am
Tralee Dynamos A v Listowel Celtic B 2.30pm
Inter Kenmare B v Fenit B 11am
Ferry Rangers v Ballyhar A 2.30pm
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Listowel Celtic C v Fenit C 12.30pm
Castleisland C v Park D 12pm
Ardfert v Dingle B 3.30pm
Tralee Dynamos B v Ballyhar B 2.30pm
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Castlemaine v Mastergeeha C 12pm
Killarney Celtic C v Killarney Athletic C 12.30pm
Castleisland B V Killorglin B 10.30am
U14 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic A v Castleisland A 1.30pm
Iveragh A v Park A 12pm
Killarney Athletic A v Killorglin A 9.30am
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos A V Park B 11.45am
Camp v Ballyhar 10.15am
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Killarney Athletic B v LB Rovers B 12.30pm
Dingle A v Fenit B 2.15pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Killorglin B v Listowel Celtic B (Dragon’s Den) 2pm
Iveragh B v Mastergeeha B 1.30pm
U16 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin A v Tralee Dynamos A (Dragon’s Den) 4pm
Mastergeeha A v Listowel 2pm
Killarney Celtic A v Park A 11.45pm
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Iveragh A v Mastergeeha B 3pm
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Athletic B v Ballyheigue 11am
Iveragh B v MEK B 4.30pm
Park C v Tralee Dynamos B 4pm
Killarney Celtic B v Castlemaine 10.15am