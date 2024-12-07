Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 7, 2024 09:13 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

Today:

U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Granagh v Listowel Celtic 1.30pm

U12 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Mastergeeha FC v Charleville 12pm
Killorglin v Cappamore Celtic 12pm

Advertisement

U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Newport Town FC v MEK Galaxy (Newport) 2pm
Killorglin v Newmarket Celtic 2pm

U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Tralee Dynamos v Herbertstown 3pm

U13 Girl’s Premier
Killarney Celtic v Castleisland 12pm

Advertisement

U13 Girl’s Division 1
Fenit v LB Rovers 1.15pm

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha 6pm

BOYS FIXTURES :

Advertisement

U12 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Avenue United (1) v Mastergeeha Fc 2pm
Killarney Celtic v Tulla United White 3.30pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC P v St Itas Boys 3pm

U12 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
Fenit Samphires FC v Bunratty Cratloe 3.30pm
Fern Celtic v Iveragh United AFC 2pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC D2 v Murroe 1pm
Killorglin AFC v BT Harps 4pm

U14 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Newcastle West Town AFC v Killorglin AFC 2pm
Tulla United White v St. Brendan’s Park FC P (2pm

Advertisement

U14 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
Glantine FC v Mastergeeha 1pm
Listowel Celtic v Lough Derg 1pm
Murroe v Inter Kenmare AFC 2.15pm

U16 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Charleville v St. Brendan’s Park 1pm
Killavilla UTD v Mastergeeha Fc 1pm
Killarney Athletic v Fairview Rangers 1pm
Killarney Celtic v Aisling Anacotty (1) 5.30pm

U12 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A v Camp 4.30pm
Listowel Celtic A v Castleisland A 3pm

Advertisement

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B v MEK 11am
Ferry Rangers v LB Rovers A 2pm

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Castleisland C v Ardfert 12pm
Fenit C v Park D 11.30am
Listowel Celtic C v LB Rovers B 11.30pm
Dingle B v Tralee Dynamos B 1pm

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Castleisland B v MEK B 10.30am

U14 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland A v Iveragh 2pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Park C v Castleisland B 5pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Iveragh B 3-0 Killorglin B w/o

U16 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A v Listowel Celtic A 1.30pm

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Iveragh A v Castleisland 1.30pm

U16 Boy’s Division 2
Park C v Killarney Athletic B 11.30am

UPDATED 8TH DECEMBER KDL FIXTURES

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

‘Glory year’ - The Big Interview with Ciara Butler of Kerry
Advertisement
County Hurling Championship Final off
Kerry teams chasing National Cup semi-final spots
Advertisement

Recommended

‘Glory year’ - The Big Interview with Ciara Butler of Kerry
Kingdom sides chasing provincial titles today
Kingdom Warrior fights tonight
Kerry teams chasing National Cup semi-final spots
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus