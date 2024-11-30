Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Nov 30, 2024 10:52 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese KDL

Premier B
Camp United 3 AC Athletic 3
Camp scorers: Fintan Herlihy, James Crean, Jason Hickson

Killarney Celtic B 1-2 Mainebank FC
Mainebank scorers: Shane Evans and Adam Linehan

Division 3
Lisard 0 Castlegregory Celtic B 4
Scorers: Micheal O’Dowd 2 & Dylan Harrington 2

WU17 Premier
Killarney Celtic 4-0 Iveragh United
Celtic Goal scorers:
Michelle O’Connor x2
Niamh Fitzgibbon x2

U12 Girl’s South

Inter Kenmare B 2-5 MEK

Inter Kenmare B scorers: Fallon O’Shea, Laoisa Smyth

MEK scorers: Emily Kavanagh, Abbie Coffey Straka x2 each, Amelia Breen

U15 Boys National Cup Round 4

Castleisland 1-2 Killarney Celtic

Castleisland scorer Ronan O’Connor

Killarney Celtic scorers: Luke Clancy, Kiernan Kelly

Today

U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Broadford United AFC v Castleisland AFC 2.30pm

U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Kilavilla united AFC 3-0 Inter Kenmare (walkover awarded by Kenmare)
Killarney Athletic v Castleisland AFC White 10am

U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 11am

U16 Girls Round 3 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park V Newcastle West Town, 6.30pm

U12 Girl’s North
Tralee Dynamos v Camp Juniors 10.30am
Fenit v LB Rovers 12.30pm

U12 Girl’s South
Iveragh v Killarney Athletic A 10.45am
Killarney Athletic B v Inter Kenmare A 1.30pm

U14 Girls Premier
Camp v Park 2PM

U14 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers v Athletic B (ARDFERT ASTRO) 1:30pm

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic 6.30pm
Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic 11.30am

BOYS

BOYS FIXTURES :

U13 Boys National Cup Round 3
Newcastle West Town FC v Milltown FC 12.30pm

U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Dingle v Inter Kenmare FC 2pm

U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3
Kilrush Crusaders AFC v Listowel Celtic 11am
Castleisland v Mungret Regional FC 12pm

U15 Boys National Cup Round 4
Mastergeeha v Pike B 2.30pm
Moneygall v Ballyhar Dynamos 1pm

U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park FC v Lough Derg 2pm

U12 Boy’s Division 2 North
Ballyhar B v Fenit C 1.45pm

U13 Boy’s Premier
Park v Fenit 3.30pm
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin 11.30am

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Killarney Celtic B 11.30am
Ballyhar v Killarney Athletic B 10am
LB Rovers A v Tralee Dynamos A (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B v Inter Kenmare B 10.30am
Killarney Celtic C v Dingle B 2pm
Mastergeeha B v MEK B 1pm
Killarney Athletic C v Iveragh B 3pm

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Killarney Celtic D v Park C 12pm
Ballyhar B v Listowel Celtic C 11.30am
Camp B v Castleisland B 11am
Ballyheigue v Tralee Dynamos B (Ardfert Astro) 3.30pm
Park D v Fenit B 5pm

U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin v Killarney Athletic 4pm

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos v Fenit 1pm
Listowel Celtic A v MEK A 11am

U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B v Mastergeeha B 10am
Castleisland B v Camp A 2pm
Tralee Dynamos B v Dingle A 2.30pm

