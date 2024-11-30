Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
Premier B
Camp United 3 AC Athletic 3
Camp scorers: Fintan Herlihy, James Crean, Jason Hickson
Killarney Celtic B 1-2 Mainebank FC
Mainebank scorers: Shane Evans and Adam Linehan
Division 3
Lisard 0 Castlegregory Celtic B 4
Scorers: Micheal O’Dowd 2 & Dylan Harrington 2
WU17 Premier
Killarney Celtic 4-0 Iveragh United
Celtic Goal scorers:
Michelle O’Connor x2
Niamh Fitzgibbon x2
U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare B 2-5 MEK
Inter Kenmare B scorers: Fallon O’Shea, Laoisa Smyth
MEK scorers: Emily Kavanagh, Abbie Coffey Straka x2 each, Amelia Breen
U15 Boys National Cup Round 4
Castleisland 1-2 Killarney Celtic
Castleisland scorer Ronan O’Connor
Killarney Celtic scorers: Luke Clancy, Kiernan Kelly
Today
U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Broadford United AFC v Castleisland AFC 2.30pm
U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Kilavilla united AFC 3-0 Inter Kenmare (walkover awarded by Kenmare)
Killarney Athletic v Castleisland AFC White 10am
U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 11am
U16 Girls Round 3 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park V Newcastle West Town, 6.30pm
U12 Girl’s North
Tralee Dynamos v Camp Juniors 10.30am
Fenit v LB Rovers 12.30pm
U12 Girl’s South
Iveragh v Killarney Athletic A 10.45am
Killarney Athletic B v Inter Kenmare A 1.30pm
U14 Girls Premier
Camp v Park 2PM
U14 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers v Athletic B (ARDFERT ASTRO) 1:30pm
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic 6.30pm
Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic 11.30am
BOYS
BOYS FIXTURES :
U13 Boys National Cup Round 3
Newcastle West Town FC v Milltown FC 12.30pm
U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Dingle v Inter Kenmare FC 2pm
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3
Kilrush Crusaders AFC v Listowel Celtic 11am
Castleisland v Mungret Regional FC 12pm
U15 Boys National Cup Round 4
Mastergeeha v Pike B 2.30pm
Moneygall v Ballyhar Dynamos 1pm
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park FC v Lough Derg 2pm
U12 Boy’s Division 2 North
Ballyhar B v Fenit C 1.45pm
U13 Boy’s Premier
Park v Fenit 3.30pm
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin 11.30am
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Killarney Celtic B 11.30am
Ballyhar v Killarney Athletic B 10am
LB Rovers A v Tralee Dynamos A (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B v Inter Kenmare B 10.30am
Killarney Celtic C v Dingle B 2pm
Mastergeeha B v MEK B 1pm
Killarney Athletic C v Iveragh B 3pm
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Killarney Celtic D v Park C 12pm
Ballyhar B v Listowel Celtic C 11.30am
Camp B v Castleisland B 11am
Ballyheigue v Tralee Dynamos B (Ardfert Astro) 3.30pm
Park D v Fenit B 5pm
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin v Killarney Athletic 4pm
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos v Fenit 1pm
Listowel Celtic A v MEK A 11am
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B v Mastergeeha B 10am
Castleisland B v Camp A 2pm
Tralee Dynamos B v Dingle A 2.30pm
KDL fixtures: