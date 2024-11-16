Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare A 1-5 Iveragh
Today:
U12 Girl’s North
Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland 2pm
Camp v Listowel Celtic 9.15am
Fenit v Park 6.30pm
MEK v Killarney Athletic B 1pm
Mastergeeha A v Killarney Athletic A 9.45AM
Killorglin v Inter Kenmare B (Astro) 4pm
U14 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic v MEK 3.30pm
Park v Inter Kenmare 11.30am
U14 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers v Listowel Celtic (Ballyduff Grass) 11.30am
Mastergeeha v Iveragh 11AM
Castleisland v Killarney Athletic B 2.30pm
Fenit v Dingle 11am
U16 Girls Premier
Listowel v Camp 10.30am
U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Camp Juniors v Charleville 1.30pm
BOYS
U13 Boys National Cup Round 3
Killorglin V Dingle 12pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC P v Avenue United 1 1pm
Kilmallock United v Fenit Samphires 2.30pm
Aisling Annacotty 2 v Killarney Celtic 2.30pm
Inter Kenmare FC v Kilavilla Utd AFC 2pm
Killarney Athletic v Charleville AFC 12.15pm
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 2
Tulla United v Iveragh United 11am
Listowel Celtic v Charleville B 1pm
Holy Cross AFC v Castleisland 11am
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park FC D1 v Newmaret Celtic 3pm
U15 Boys National Cup Round 3
Lifford AFC v Castleisland 1.15pm
Killarney Celtic v Herbertstown AFC 6pm
Inter Kenmare v Pike Rovers 4pm
Mastergeeha v Newport Town 2pm
Ballyhar Dynamos 3-0 Kildysart Celtic w/o
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 2
Castle United v Inter Kenmare B 2pm
Listowel Celtic v Shelbourne AFC 3pm
Newcastle West Town v St. Brendan’s Park FC 3pm
Tulla United v Killarney Athletic 2pm
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3
Killorglin v Bridge United AFC 2pm
Caherdavin Celtic v Tralee Dynamos 1PM
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Camp A v Ballyhar A 10.30AM
Killarney Athletic B v Killarney Celtic B 9.30am
Tralee Dynamos A v Listowel Celtic B 11am
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Inter Kenmare B v Iveragh B 12pm
Dingle B v Mastergeeha B 12.15pm
Killarney Celtic C v Killorglin B 9.45AM
Killorglin C v Killarney Athletic C 10.30am
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Ballyheigue v Listowel Celtic C 9.40PM
Tralee Dynamos B v Killarney Celtic D 12.30pm
Castleisland B v LB Rovers B 10.30am
Fenit B v Ballyhar B 9am
Park C v Mastergeeha A 10am
Camp B v Park D 12PM
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Castleisland B v Listowel C 4PM
U15 Boy’s Division 1
MEK A v Fenit A 11am
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha B 10.30am
Castleisland B v Killarney Celtic B 12pm
Camp A v Tralee Dynamos B 3pm
Ballyhar B v Dingle A 11.30am