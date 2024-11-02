Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Nov 2, 2024 09:32 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese KDL
Div 2

Corinthians 3-2 Ferry
Corinthians scorers- Jesse O'Sullivan, Conor Lowe, Marko Herceg.
Man of the Match- Adam Toomey

Classic 2-1 Ballyheigue
Classic scorers: Blake Byrne & Rory Clifford

U12 Girls South
Inter Kenmare A 2-5 Inter Kenmare B

Inter Kenmare A goal scorers Elizabeth Downey and Lilly Murphy Noonan

Inter Kenmare B goal scorers Ally Cremin x2 , Orlaith Lynch x2, Fallon O’Shea x1.

Today:

U12 Girl’s North
Camp v LB Rovers 9.30am
Fenit v Castleisland 1pm

U12 Girl’s South
Killarney Athletic A v Killarney Athletic B 3.30pm
MEK v Iveragh 3pm

U14 Girls Premier
Park v Killarney Athletic 10am
Inter Kenmare v Tralee Dynamos 1pm

U14 Girls Division 1
Killorglin v Iveragh (Dragon’s Den) 4pm
Fenit v Listowel 9.45am
Dingle v LB Rovers 3pm

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic v Camp 1.30pm

U12 Girls Round 2 National Cup
Listowel Celtic v Tulla United 3.45pm
Killorglin v St. Brendan’s Park FC 10.30am

U12 Girls Round 1 National Trophy
Shelbourne AFC v Tralee Dynamos (Shelbourne Park) 1pm
Mastergeeha FC v Aisling Anacotty (1) 1.45pm

U14 Girls Round 2 National Cup
Mastergeeha v Castleisland AFC White 3.30pm
Fairview Rangers v Camp Juniors (Fairgreen) 1pm
Inter Kenmare 3-0 Nenagh Celtic
Dromore United v MEK Galaxy 3.30pm

U14 Girls Round 1 National Trophy
Castleisland AFC Green 3-0 Kilmallock UTD w/o

U16 Girls Round 2 National Cup
Newcastle West Town FC v Inter Kenmare (Demense) 2.30pm
Mastergeeha v Herbertstown AFC 12pm
Listowel Celtic v Fern Celtic 1.45pm

U16 Girls Round 1 National Trophy
Rathkeale v Killarney Celtic 10.30am

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
Knockainey v Killarney Athletic 2pm
St. Pat’s AFC v Castleisland AFC (Kilmihil) 11.50am

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Camp B v MEK A 11am

U13 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland A v Listowel Celtic A 10.30am
Killarney Celtic A v Fenit A 3pm
Dingle A v Park A 12.45pm

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic B v Milltown 10am
Ballyhar A v Park B 3pm
LB Rovers A v Listowel Celtic B (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am
Killarney Celtic B v Camp A 10am
Tralee Dynamos A v Inter Kenmare A 10.30am

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Iveragh B v Killarney Celtic C 1pm
Mastergeeha B v Killorglin B 10am
MEK B v Dingle B 11.30am
Inter Kenmare B v Killorglin C 4pm

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Tralee Dynamos B v Ballyhar B 12pm
Park C v Ballyheigue (Grass) 10am
Camp B v Mastergeeha A 1pm
Fenit B v Listowel Celtic C 11am
LB Rovers B v Killarney Celtic D (Ardfert Astro) 1.30pm
Park D v Castleisland B 1.45pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Listowel Celtic B v Mastergeeha C 11am

U15 Boy’s Premier
Park A v Killarney Celtic A 4pm
Inter Kenmare A v Killorglin A 11am

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland A v Listowel Celtic A 5pm
Inter Kenmare B v Tralee Dynamos A 2.30pm
LB Rovers A v Fenit A (Ballyduff) 10.45am

U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos B 11.30am
Dingle A v Castleisland B 11am

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland A v Camp A 12pm

