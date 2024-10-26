Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Oct 26, 2024 10:23 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Charleville Cheese Premier A

Castleisand 6

Mastergeeha 0

Castleisland scorers

Colin McCarthy ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Damien Feehan⚽

Eamon Nolan ⚽️

Aidan O Callaghan ⚽️

Today:

U13 Girl’s Premier
Killorglin v Mastergeeha (Dragon’s Den) 2pm
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic 10.45am
Dingle v Killarney Athletic 11.15am
Park v Castleisland 11.30am

U13 Girl’s Division 1
MEK v Ballyhar 12pm
Camp v Fenit 2pm
Tralee Dynamos v LB Rovers 3pm

U15 Girls Premier
Park v MEK 1pm
Camp v Listowel Celtic 10.15am
Killarney Athletic v Fenit 3pm

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup

Granville Rangers v Killorglin AFC (Glenbrook) 3pm
Aisling Anacotty (2) v St. Brendans Park FC. P. 4.30pm
Killarney Celtic v Corbally United 1pm
Charleville AFC v Mastergeeha FC 11.30am
Aisling Anacotty 3 v Camp Juniors 3pm

U12 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy
Milltown FC v Moneygall FC (Cromane Grass) 2pm
Caherdavin Celtic FC v Inter Kenmare FC 1PM
Iveragh United v Pike Rovers B 2pm
St. Brendan’s Park D1 v Fenit Samphires 5.30pm
Geraldines AFC v Tralee Dynamos 2pm
St. Brendan’s Park D2 v St. Nicholas FC 4pm

U14 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
Pike Rovers v Killarney Celtic 2pm
Iveragh B v Killorglin 4pm
Castleisland v Inter Kenmare 4pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC P v Mastergeeha FC 12pm
Broadford United v Listowel Celtic 1pm
Avenue United (1) v Killarney Athletic 2pm

U14 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy
Milltown FC v Shannon Town (Cromane Grass) 4pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC Div 1 v Tralee Dynamos 5pm

U16 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park v Caherdavin 2pm
Listowel Celtic v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Killarney Celtic v Dromore United 3pm

U16 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy
Tralee Dynamos AFC v Galbally United 1pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B 9.30am
LB Rovers A v Ballyhar B (Ballyduff) 11.30am

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Tralee Dynamos B v Dingle B 11am

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killarney Celtic C v Castleisland B 10.30am
Killarney Athletic C v MEK B 9.30am
Castlemaine v Killorglin B 12.30pm

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit v Inter Kenmare B 1pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Dingle A v LB Rovers B 1pm
Killarney Athletic B v Castleisland B 12pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Mastergeeha C v Killarney Athletic C 10am

U16 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin 4.15pm

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland A v Ballyhar A 12.15pm
Iveragh A v Camp A 12pm
LB Rovers A v Mastergeeha B (Ballyduff)

U16 Boy’s Division 2
Mastergeeha C v Tralee Dynamos B 1.30pm
Iveragh B v Park C 6pm
MEK B v Ballyheigue 1.30pm
Killarney Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B 10.30AM
Castlemaine United v Inter Kenmare B 11am

