Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese Premier A
Castleisand 6
Mastergeeha 0
Castleisland scorers
Colin McCarthy ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Damien Feehan⚽
Eamon Nolan ⚽️
Aidan O Callaghan ⚽️
Today:
U13 Girl’s Premier
Killorglin v Mastergeeha (Dragon’s Den) 2pm
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic 10.45am
Dingle v Killarney Athletic 11.15am
Park v Castleisland 11.30am
U13 Girl’s Division 1
MEK v Ballyhar 12pm
Camp v Fenit 2pm
Tralee Dynamos v LB Rovers 3pm
U15 Girls Premier
Park v MEK 1pm
Camp v Listowel Celtic 10.15am
Killarney Athletic v Fenit 3pm
BOYS FIXTURES :
U12 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
Granville Rangers v Killorglin AFC (Glenbrook) 3pm
Aisling Anacotty (2) v St. Brendans Park FC. P. 4.30pm
Killarney Celtic v Corbally United 1pm
Charleville AFC v Mastergeeha FC 11.30am
Aisling Anacotty 3 v Camp Juniors 3pm
U12 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy
Milltown FC v Moneygall FC (Cromane Grass) 2pm
Caherdavin Celtic FC v Inter Kenmare FC 1PM
Iveragh United v Pike Rovers B 2pm
St. Brendan’s Park D1 v Fenit Samphires 5.30pm
Geraldines AFC v Tralee Dynamos 2pm
St. Brendan’s Park D2 v St. Nicholas FC 4pm
U14 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
Pike Rovers v Killarney Celtic 2pm
Iveragh B v Killorglin 4pm
Castleisland v Inter Kenmare 4pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC P v Mastergeeha FC 12pm
Broadford United v Listowel Celtic 1pm
Avenue United (1) v Killarney Athletic 2pm
U14 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy
Milltown FC v Shannon Town (Cromane Grass) 4pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC Div 1 v Tralee Dynamos 5pm
U16 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park v Caherdavin 2pm
Listowel Celtic v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Killarney Celtic v Dromore United 3pm
U16 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy
Tralee Dynamos AFC v Galbally United 1pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B 9.30am
LB Rovers A v Ballyhar B (Ballyduff) 11.30am
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Tralee Dynamos B v Dingle B 11am
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killarney Celtic C v Castleisland B 10.30am
Killarney Athletic C v MEK B 9.30am
Castlemaine v Killorglin B 12.30pm
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit v Inter Kenmare B 1pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Dingle A v LB Rovers B 1pm
Killarney Athletic B v Castleisland B 12pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Mastergeeha C v Killarney Athletic C 10am
U16 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin 4.15pm
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland A v Ballyhar A 12.15pm
Iveragh A v Camp A 12pm
LB Rovers A v Mastergeeha B (Ballyduff)
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Mastergeeha C v Tralee Dynamos B 1.30pm
Iveragh B v Park C 6pm
MEK B v Ballyheigue 1.30pm
Killarney Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B 10.30AM
Castlemaine United v Inter Kenmare B 11am