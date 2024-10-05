Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Oct 5, 2024 10:14 By radiokerrynews
KDL Premier B
Killarney Celtic B 8 AC Athletic 5

All Kerry District League games are off today due to the weather.

All Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League fixtures today have been postponed.

National Cup games will go ahead as planned subject to referee inspection.

U13 Boys National Cup Round 1
Castleisland AFC v Galbally United, 2PM
St. Brendan’s Park FC D1 v Newcastle West Town FC, 12PM
Kilkishen Celtic Fc v Milltown FC, 1.30pm
Fenit Samphires FC v Aisling Annacotty 3, 2PM
Rathkeale AFC v Tralee Dynamos AFC 1.30PM
Mungret Regional FC U13A v Killarney Celtic, 2pm
Listowel Celtic v Fern Celtic / Boys U13, 2PM
Ballymackey FC v St. Brendan’s Park FC P, 1.30pm
Killarney Athletic AFC v Regional United B, 2PM
Inter Kenmare FC v Limerick FC, 2.30PM
Iveragh United v Kilfrush crusaders AFC, 2PM

U15 Boys National Cup Round 1
Fairview Rangers v Ballyhar Dynamos, 1pm
Newmarket Celtic v Tralee Dynamos AFC, 4pm
Ennis Town FC v Killarney Celtic, 1pm

U15 Boys National Cup Round 2
Killarney Athletic AFC v Mastergeeha FC, 12PM Brian Spillane
Dromore United v Listowel Celtic(Pallaskenry), 1.30pm
Rathkeale AFC v Castleisland AFC, 3.15pm
Inter Kenmare FC – B v Holycross AFC, 6PM

