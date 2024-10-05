Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL Premier B

Killarney Celtic B 8 AC Athletic 5

All Kerry District League games are off today due to the weather.

All Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League fixtures today have been postponed.

National Cup games will go ahead as planned subject to referee inspection.

U13 Boys National Cup Round 1

Castleisland AFC v Galbally United, 2PM

St. Brendan’s Park FC D1 v Newcastle West Town FC, 12PM

Kilkishen Celtic Fc v Milltown FC, 1.30pm

Fenit Samphires FC v Aisling Annacotty 3, 2PM

Rathkeale AFC v Tralee Dynamos AFC 1.30PM

Mungret Regional FC U13A v Killarney Celtic, 2pm

Listowel Celtic v Fern Celtic / Boys U13, 2PM

Ballymackey FC v St. Brendan’s Park FC P, 1.30pm

Killarney Athletic AFC v Regional United B, 2PM

Inter Kenmare FC v Limerick FC, 2.30PM

Iveragh United v Kilfrush crusaders AFC, 2PM

U15 Boys National Cup Round 1

Fairview Rangers v Ballyhar Dynamos, 1pm

Newmarket Celtic v Tralee Dynamos AFC, 4pm

Ennis Town FC v Killarney Celtic, 1pm

U15 Boys National Cup Round 2

Killarney Athletic AFC v Mastergeeha FC, 12PM Brian Spillane

Dromore United v Listowel Celtic(Pallaskenry), 1.30pm

Rathkeale AFC v Castleisland AFC, 3.15pm

Inter Kenmare FC – B v Holycross AFC, 6PM