Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 28, 2024 09:52 By radiokerrynews
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
U13 Girl’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 5-3 Park

Celtic Goal scorers:
Elisa Mosca x2
Leah Mannix x2
Aimee Shine

Today:

U13 Girl’s Premier
Mastergeeha v Dingle 11.15AM

U13 Girl’s Division 1
Ballyhar v LB Rovers 10.30am
Camp v Tralee Dynamos 1.30pm
Fenit v MEK 1.30pm

U15 Girls Premier
Dingle v Park 1pm
Castleisland v Killarney Athletic 11am
Listowel Celtic v Fenit 10.30am

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boy’s Round 1 National Cup
Killorglin AFC v Granagh United FC, 5pm
Pike Rovers U12B v St. Brendans Park FC. P. (Pike Grounds) 3pm
Shelbourne AFC 1 v Fenit Samphires (LPYMA Grounds) 4pm
Milltown FC v Coole FC (Cromane), 2pm
Newcastlewest Town FC v Killarney Celtic (Woodfield) 12.15pm
Inter Kenmare FC v Newmarket Celtic, 2pm
Cappamore Celtic FC v Listowel Celtic 11.15am
Moneygall FC v Mastergeeha FC 4pm
Adare United U12 v St. Brendans Park FC D2 (Manor Fields) 12.30pm
Iveragh United FC v Tulla United White, 2pm
Summerville Rovers 12B v Killarney Athletic AFC, 2pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC D1 v Aisling Anacotty 3, 1pm

U14 Boy’s Round 1 National Cup
Listowel Celtic v Nenagh Celtic FC,12pm
St. Brendans Park FC D1 v Holycross FC, 3pm
Inter Kenmare v Tralee Dynamos, 4pm
Castleisland 3-0 Galbally United (Walkover given by Galbally)
Shelbourne AFC 2 v Killarney Celtic (Shelbourne Park) 1pm
St. Brendan’s Park FC P v Milltown FC, 6pm
Mastergeeha Fc v Castle United AFC 1pm
Killorglin AFC v Iveragh Utd, 12pm

U16 Boy’s Round 1 National Cup
Killarney Celtic v Newmarket Celtic, 4pm

U16 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
Castleisland v Lough Derg, 1pm
Regional United B v Iveragh United FC (DooradoyleAWP) 12.30pm
Aisling Anacotty 2 v Killorglin (AnacottyAWP) 2.30pm
Camp Juniors v Killarney Athletic AFC 10am

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Fenit C v Tralee Dynamos B 3pm
Dingle B v Castleisland C 11.15am

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Castleisland B v Killarney Athletic C 9.30am
Castlemaine v MEK B 1.30pm

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit v LB Rovers 10.30am

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Fenit B v Killarney Athletic B 12pm
LB Rovers B v Castleisland B (Ballyduff) 1pm
Park C v Dingle A, 12pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Killorglin B v Killarney Athletic C, 2.30PM
Killarney Celtic B v Iveragh B, 10.45am

U16 Boy’s Division 1
LB Rovers A v Ballyhar A (Ballyduff) 2.30pm

U16 Boy’s Division 2
Inter Kenmare B v Killarney Athletic B 12pm
Park C v Castlemaine Utd, 3pm
--

