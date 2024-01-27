Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Jan 27, 2024 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup
St.Brendans Park B 2 Killarney Athletic B 5

Today:

U12 Girls Premier (North)
Listowel Celtic v Castleisland 3pm

U12 Girls Premier (South)
Inter Kenmare v Ballyhar 2pm
Killorglin v Killarney Athletic 9.45am

U14 Girls Premier
Camp v Listowel Celtic 2.30pm

U16 Girls Premier
Iveragh v Mastergeeha 3.30pm
Camp v Listowel Celtic 12.45pm

LAST 32 NATIONAL CUP GIRLS
U12 Girl’s Cup
Mastergeeha v Freebooters 2pm CONFIRMED

U14 Girl’s Cup
MEK Galaxy v Ballingarry Fc (Castleisland ASTRO) 2pm

U12 Girl’s Trophy
Rock Celtic v St. Brendan’s Park 1.30pm CONFIRMED

U14 Girl’s Trophy
Keaudue Rovers 3 v Inter Kenmare 0 walkover

Sligo/Leitrim v Kerry U16 Boys 3pm

LAST 32 NATIONAL CUP BOYS

U15 BOY’S TROPHY LAST 32:
Mullingar athletic v St. Brendan’s Park (1) 1.30pm

U16 Boy’s Cup LAST 32
Listowel Celtic v Lusk United 2PM

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup /Sheild (Winners Progress to Cup/Losers Sheild)
Ballyhar v Killorglin 10.30am
Killarney Athletic B v MEK A 10.30am
Tralee Dynamos v Listowel Celtic B (KDL) 4.15pm

U13 Boy’s Premier
Ballyhar v Park 12pm

U13 Boy’s Division 1
LB Rovers A v Mastergeeha A (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am
Tralee Dynamos A v Killarney Celtic A 1pm
Park B v Killarney Athletic B (astro) 10.30am

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Castleisland C v LB Rovers B 10am
Fenit B v Dingle 1.30pm

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
TOP:
Inter Kenmare v Killorglin B 10.30am
BOTTOM:
Killarney Atheltic C v Killarney Celtic B 2pm

U15 Boy’s Premier
Tralee Dynamos V Killorglin (KDL) 11am
Fenit v Ballyhar (Ardfert Astro) 3.30pm

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel v Camp 10.30am
Killarney Athletic v LB Rovers 11.45am

U15 Boy’s Division 2
Park C v MEK B 12.30pm
Inter Kenmare B v Killarney Celtic B 12pm
Dingle v Killarney Athletic B 11.15am
Iveragh B v Mastergeeha B 12pm

