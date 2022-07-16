Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Jul 16, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Charleville Cheese Women’s League Final
7.30 Classic Fc v Dingle Bay Rovers . Venue Mounthawk Park.

Girls under 17 League
5.00 Fenit Samphires 0 v Killarney Celtic 3 . Venue Samphire Park.

EA Sports National Underage League of Ireland U14s
2.00 Kerry Fc v Carlow/Kilkenny. Venue Mounthawk Park.

EA Sports National Underage League of Ireland U17s.
2.00 Kerry Fc v Droghdea Utd . Venue Mounthawk Park: Match Postponed by FAI.

Charleville Cheese Under 17 League
5.00 St Brendan’s Park v Killarney Athletic. Venue Christy Leahy Park. Match Postponed

Charleville Cheese Youths League Semi Final
5-00 Killorglin Afc 3 v Ballyheigue Athletic 0 Venue Killorglin

