Kerry host Cobh today in the U17 National League.

That’s on at 2 in Mounthawk Park.

In the u10’s Plate and Shield respectively St Brendan’s Park defeated Ballyhar Dynamos 5-1 and 6-1 to reach the John Dowling 10’s semi finals.

Advertisement

In the 12’s Girls Premier it finished Inter Kenmare 0-0 Listowel Celtic.