Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 25, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
EA Sports U17 League of Ireland
2-00pm Treaty United v Kerry Fc, Venue UL

Denny Division 3B
6-00pm Blackbulls Fc v Castlegregory Celtic B, Venue Mounthawk Park

15 Premier
Killorglin B 1-3 Camp Juniors A

