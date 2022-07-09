Saturday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Credit Union Senior Football Division 1
Gneeveguilla 1-14 Rathmore 2-9
Division 2
Listry 2-16 John Mitchels 4-9
Laune Rangers 1-17 Templenoe 2-10
Division 4
Scartaglin 4-11 Keel 2-12
Cromane 1-19 Castlegregory GAA Club 3-10
Austin Stacks 4-14 Beale 2-14
Division 6 Shield
Killarney Legion 1-11 Beaufort 0-12
===
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Kilgarvan 5-22 Lixnaw 1-16
Causeway 3-16 Abbeydorney 1-14
===
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League Division 2.
Listowel B 1. 05 Beale 7. 13.
===
Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Co. Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Crotta O’Neill’s 4 - 10 Lixnaw 3 - 8
Tralee Parnell’s 7 - 21 Ballyheigue 3 - 5
Division 2
Firies 4 - 5 Abbeydorney 0 - 7
St. Brendan’s 2 - 16 Causeway 1 - 8
Fixtures
Minor Hurling Championship 2022
Round 2
Ballyheigue V St Brendan's 11:45
Abbeydorney V Ballyduff 12:00
===
Tralee Parnells V Kenmare/Kilgarvan 12:00
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u13 North Kerry League ROUND 2
DIVISION 1A
St.Senans v Tarbert @ 11am
Duagh v Listowel @ 5pm
===
Credit Union County Senior Football Division 1
Spa Killarney V Austin Stacks 18:00
Kenmare Shamrocks V Dr. Crokes 18:00
An Ghaeltacht V Dingle 18:00
St Mary's V Kerins O'Rahilly's 19:30
Killarney Legion V Ballymacelligott 19:30
Division 2
Beaufort V Glenbeigh-Glencar 19:30
Listowel Emmets V Annascaul 19:30
Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin 19:30
Senior Football Division 3
Glenflesk V Ballydonoghue 19:30
Currow V St Senan's 19:30
Dr. Crokes V Dromid Pearses 19:30
Firies V Skelligs Rangers 19:30
Brosna V Churchill 19:30
St Patrick's Blennerville V Reenard 19:30
Senior Football Division 4
Duagh V Knocknagoshel 19:00
Senior Football Division 5
Moyvane V St Michael's-Foilmore 19:00
Waterville Frank Caseys V Sneem/Derrynane 19:30
Asdee V Laune Rangers 19:30
Senior Football League Division 6 (Cup)
Firies V Tuosist 16:30
Gneeveguilla V Milltown/Castlemaine 17:30
Rathmore V Fossa 17:30
Senior Football League Division 6 Shield
Na Gaeil V Kenmare 17:30