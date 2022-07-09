Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Jul 9, 2022 11:07 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Results and Fixtures Saturday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Football Division 1

Gneeveguilla 1-14 Rathmore 2-9

Division 2

Advertisement

Listry 2-16 John Mitchels 4-9

Laune Rangers 1-17 Templenoe 2-10

Division 4

Advertisement

Scartaglin 4-11 Keel 2-12

Cromane 1-19 Castlegregory GAA Club 3-10

Austin Stacks 4-14 Beale 2-14

Advertisement

Division 6 Shield

Killarney Legion 1-11 Beaufort 0-12

===

Advertisement

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kilgarvan 5-22 Lixnaw 1-16

Causeway 3-16 Abbeydorney 1-14

Advertisement

===

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League Division 2.

Listowel B 1. 05 Beale 7. 13.

===

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Co. Under 15 Hurling League

Division 1

Crotta O’Neill’s 4 - 10 Lixnaw 3 - 8

Tralee Parnell’s 7 - 21 Ballyheigue 3 - 5

Division 2

Firies 4 - 5 Abbeydorney 0 - 7

St. Brendan’s 2 - 16 Causeway 1 - 8

Fixtures

Minor Hurling Championship 2022

Round 2

Ballyheigue V St Brendan's 11:45

Abbeydorney V Ballyduff 12:00

===

Tralee Parnells V Kenmare/Kilgarvan 12:00

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u13 North Kerry League ROUND 2

DIVISION 1A

St.Senans v Tarbert @ 11am

Duagh v Listowel @ 5pm

===

Credit Union County Senior Football Division 1

Spa Killarney V Austin Stacks 18:00

Kenmare Shamrocks V Dr. Crokes 18:00

An Ghaeltacht V Dingle 18:00

St Mary's V Kerins O'Rahilly's 19:30

Killarney Legion V Ballymacelligott 19:30

Division 2

Beaufort V Glenbeigh-Glencar 19:30

Listowel Emmets V Annascaul 19:30

Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin 19:30

Senior Football Division 3

Glenflesk V Ballydonoghue 19:30

Currow V St Senan's 19:30

Dr. Crokes V Dromid Pearses 19:30

Firies V Skelligs Rangers 19:30

Brosna V Churchill 19:30

St Patrick's Blennerville V Reenard 19:30

Senior Football Division 4

Duagh V Knocknagoshel 19:00

Senior Football Division 5

Moyvane V St Michael's-Foilmore 19:00

Waterville Frank Caseys V Sneem/Derrynane 19:30

Asdee V Laune Rangers 19:30

Senior Football League Division 6 (Cup)

Firies V Tuosist 16:30

Gneeveguilla V Milltown/Castlemaine 17:30

Rathmore V Fossa 17:30

Senior Football League Division 6 Shield

Na Gaeil V Kenmare 17:30

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus