Sport

Saturday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Jul 1, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Credit Union Senior Football Division 1, Dingle 2-12 Killarney Legion 0-8

Division 6, Dr. Crokes 0-12 Killarney Legion 0-7

Kerry Co. Board Development League Division 5, (Round 3), Austin Stacks 3-22 Beaufort 0-5

===

U15 East Region Coiste na nÓg

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Glenflesk B 5.14

Fossa B. 6.04

Kenmare B. 2.04

Legion B. 7.12

===

Munster 60x30 over 35A doubles final Dominick lynch and Jack O'Shea beat ger coonan and David hickey Tipperary 21-15, 21-11.

