Saturday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Credit Union Senior Football Division 1, Dingle 2-12 Killarney Legion 0-8
Division 6, Dr. Crokes 0-12 Killarney Legion 0-7
Kerry Co. Board Development League Division 5, (Round 3), Austin Stacks 3-22 Beaufort 0-5
U15 East Region Coiste na nÓg
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Glenflesk B 5.14
Fossa B. 6.04
Kenmare B. 2.04
Legion B. 7.12
Munster 60x30 over 35A doubles final Dominick lynch and Jack O'Shea beat ger coonan and David hickey Tipperary 21-15, 21-11.