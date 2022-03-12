Saturday Local GAA Results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup - sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 6
Laune Rangers A 3-09 V Keel 0-07
West Kerry Football League
Semi Final
Annascaul 1-06 V An Gaeltacht 2-12
Minor Football League Division 1
Laune Rangers 1-8 Austin Stacks 0-4
Kenmare 1-14 Kilcummin 1-1
Minor Football League Division 2A
Churchill 1-8 Firies 0-3
Minor Football League Division 4A
Castleisland Desmonds 2-6 An Ghaeltacht 0-5
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-5 Northern Gaels 0-9
Minor Football League Division 4B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2-10 Duagh 2-6
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 6-9 St Senan's 3-4
Minor Football League Division 6A
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 5-17 Fossa 0-2
All Ireland 40x20 Senior Singles Handball
1/4 Final
Dominick Lynch of Glenbeigh lost to Martin Mulkerrins of Galway 12-21, 10-21