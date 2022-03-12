Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA Results

Mar 12, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Results Saturday Local GAA Results
Share this article

Mid Kerry Senior Football League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup - sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 6

Laune Rangers A 3-09 V Keel 0-07

West Kerry Football League
Semi Final
Annascaul 1-06 V An Gaeltacht 2-12

Advertisement

Minor Football League Division 1

Laune Rangers 1-8 Austin Stacks 0-4

Kenmare 1-14 Kilcummin 1-1

Advertisement

Minor Football League Division 2A
 Churchill 1-8 Firies 0-3

Minor Football League Division 4A
 Castleisland Desmonds 2-6 An Ghaeltacht 0-5

Milltown/Castlemaine 4-5 Northern Gaels 0-9

Advertisement

Minor Football League Division 4B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2-10 Duagh 2-6

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 6-9 St Senan's 3-4

Minor Football League Division 6A
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 5-17 Fossa 0-2

Advertisement

All Ireland 40x20 Senior Singles Handball
1/4 Final
Dominick Lynch of Glenbeigh lost to Martin Mulkerrins of Galway 12-21, 10-21

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus