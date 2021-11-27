Saturday local GAA results

In the last four of the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Dingle beat Annascaul by 1-15 to 0-05.

Spa beat Glenfesk 3-11 to 0-15 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O' Donoghoue’s family.

The Walsh's Super Valu South Kerry Senior Football Championship saw Waterville beat Sneem/Derrynane by a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-7.

There were two quarter finals in the North Kerry Football Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion today.

Brosna beat Beale in Duagh. The game finished 3-14 to 1-6.

In the same competition Ballyduff deafeated Listowel Emmets by a point. The fulltime score was 2-06 to 1-08.