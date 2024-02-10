Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie

Division 1A

Rathmore 2-08

Legion 1-13

At noon today in 1B Spa play Kenmare

Also today:

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

For the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup

Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

Rd 1

Group A

Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers at 1

Tralee/Saint Brendans Senior Football League

Round 1

Ardfert v St Pat's

4 at Ardfert Community Centre pitch

North Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 1A Round 3

Ballydonoghue v Duagh @ 3:30

All Ireland 40x20 senior doubles handball

Last 16

At 3 in Croke Park

Dominic Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry V Gary McConnell and Brian Carroll, Meath