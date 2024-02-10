Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 10, 2024 09:36 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie

Division 1A

Rathmore 2-08

Legion 1-13

At noon today in 1B Spa play Kenmare

Also today:

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
For the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Rd 1
Group A
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers at 1

Tralee/Saint Brendans Senior Football League
Round 1
Ardfert v St Pat's
4 at Ardfert Community Centre pitch

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1A Round 3
Ballydonoghue v Duagh @ 3:30
Ballydonoghue v Duagh @ 4

All Ireland 40x20 senior doubles handball
Last 16
At 3 in Croke Park
Dominic Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry V Gary McConnell and Brian Carroll, Meath

