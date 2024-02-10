Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie
Division 1A
Rathmore 2-08
Legion 1-13
At noon today in 1B Spa play Kenmare
Also today:
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
For the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Rd 1
Group A
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers at 1
Tralee/Saint Brendans Senior Football League
Round 1
Ardfert v St Pat's
4 at Ardfert Community Centre pitch
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1A Round 3
Ballydonoghue v Duagh @ 3:30
All Ireland 40x20 senior doubles handball
Last 16
At 3 in Croke Park
Dominic Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry V Gary McConnell and Brian Carroll, Meath