Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Hurling League Finals
Division 1
Venue: Abbeydorney
Ballyduff V Ballyheigue 3:00
Division 2
Venue: Crotta O Neills
Tralee Parnells V Abbeydorney 5:00
County Senior Football League
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated
Division 1 Relegation Play-off
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
John Mitchels V Rathmore
Division 2 Final
Venue: Killorglin
St Mary's V Ballymacelligott
Division 2 Relegation Play-off
Venue: Strand Road
Ballydonoghue V Listry
Division 4 Final
Venue: Milltown
Firies V Reenard 7:30
Division 5 Relegation Play-off
Venue: Keel
Laune Rangers V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Division 6A Relegation Play-off
Venue: Direen
Gneeveguilla V Beaufort
Division 6B Final /Play-offs
Venue: Templenoe
Tuosist V Kenmare 6:00
Division 6B Relegation Play-off
Venue: Cromane
Valentia Young Islanders V Kilcummin