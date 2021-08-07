Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 7, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Minor Hurling League Finals

Division 1
Venue: Abbeydorney
Ballyduff V Ballyheigue 3:00

Division 2
Venue: Crotta O Neills
Tralee Parnells V Abbeydorney 5:00

County Senior Football League
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated

Division 1 Relegation Play-off
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
John Mitchels V Rathmore

Division 2 Final
Venue: Killorglin
St Mary's V Ballymacelligott

Division 2 Relegation Play-off
Venue: Strand Road
Ballydonoghue V Listry

Division 4 Final
Venue: Milltown
Firies V Reenard 7:30

Division 5 Relegation Play-off
Venue: Keel
Laune Rangers V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 6A Relegation Play-off
Venue: Direen
Gneeveguilla V Beaufort

Division 6B Final /Play-offs
Venue: Templenoe
Tuosist V Kenmare 6:00

Division 6B Relegation Play-off
Venue: Cromane
Valentia Young Islanders V Kilcummin

