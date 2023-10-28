Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 28, 2023 09:43 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
At 3
First named at home
Winner on the day

Quarter-Final
Kilcummin V Currow

Semi-final
Dr Crokes V Firies

East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation Killarney

Division 4
Final
Firies V Kenmare B @ 3
Venue Kenmare
Winner on the day

Mid Kerry Football
Minor Championship Semi Finals
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Beaufort
Games at 3.30
Winner on the day
Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar play Laune Rangers in Glenbeigh
Milltown/Castlemaine play Keel/Listry in Milltown

