Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Minor 'B' Hurling Championship
Final
Causeway / Abbeydorney 1 - 15 Tralee Parnell’s 3 - 6
TODAY
County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Quarter-Final
Lixnaw home to Ballyduff 3:30
Kerry ladies football
U13 District Final
Tralee v West Kerry
1:30 in Milltown
East Kerry Football
First named at home
Games at 3
Result on the day
Junior Championship O Sullivan Cup semi-finals sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Glenflesk v Fossa
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla
Bill Tangney Cup quarter-finals
Spa v Dr Crokes