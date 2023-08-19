Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship

Lixnaw 3 - 6 Ballyduff 2 - 4

Kilmoyley 1 - 9 Ballyheigue 1 - 5

Crotta O'Neill's 5 - 17 Firies 0 - 7

The North Kerry Intermediate Championship Quarter Final between St. Brendan's and Tralee Parnell's was cancelled as the field was waterlogged.

TODAY:

Club Football Championships

Games at 7 and first named at home unless otherwise stated

Senior

Group 1: Na Gaeil V Spa

Group 2: Dr Crokes V Kerins O’Rahillys

Intermediate

Group 1: Glenbeigh/Glencar V Milltown/Castlemaine

Group 3: Currow V Kilcummin

Group 4: Ballydonoghue V Castleisland Desmonds

Junior Premier

Group 1: Skellig Rangers V Firies

Group 3:

Keel V Listry

St Senans V Churchill

Group 4: Waterville V Dromid Pearses

Junior

Group 1: Tarbert V Scartaglin in Duagh

Group 3: Cordal V Sneem/Derrynane in Glenflesk