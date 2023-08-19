Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship
Lixnaw 3 - 6 Ballyduff 2 - 4
Kilmoyley 1 - 9 Ballyheigue 1 - 5
Crotta O'Neill's 5 - 17 Firies 0 - 7
The North Kerry Intermediate Championship Quarter Final between St. Brendan's and Tralee Parnell's was cancelled as the field was waterlogged.
TODAY:
Club Football Championships
Games at 7 and first named at home unless otherwise stated
Senior
Group 1: Na Gaeil V Spa
Group 2: Dr Crokes V Kerins O’Rahillys
Intermediate
Group 1: Glenbeigh/Glencar V Milltown/Castlemaine
Group 3: Currow V Kilcummin
Group 4: Ballydonoghue V Castleisland Desmonds
Junior Premier
Group 1: Skellig Rangers V Firies
Group 3:
Keel V Listry
St Senans V Churchill
Group 4: Waterville V Dromid Pearses
Junior
Group 1: Tarbert V Scartaglin in Duagh
Group 3: Cordal V Sneem/Derrynane in Glenflesk