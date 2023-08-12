Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 12, 2023 09:35 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship

Group B
Ballymacelligott 1-16 Brosna 0-14

TODAY

Advertisement

Club Football Championships

Games at 7 unless otherwise stated

Senior
Group B
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Rathmore 5:00

Advertisement

Venue: Austin Stack Park
Dingle V Dr. Crokes

Intermediate
Group A
Venue: Spa
Milltown/Castlemaine V Gneeveguilla

Group B
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Fossa V An Ghaeltacht 5:00

Advertisement

Venue: Glenbeigh
St Mary's V Glenflesk

Group D
Venue: Listowel
Ballydonoghue V Austin Stacks

Venue: Ballymacelligott
John Mitchels V Castleisland Desmonds

Advertisement

Junior Premier
Group A
Venue: Kerins O Rahillys
Ardfert Football Club V Firies

Group C
Venue: Currow
Listry V Churchill

Junior
Group A
Venue: Finuge
Finuge V Tarbert

Advertisement

Group C
Venue: Cordal
Cordal V Duagh

Venue: Sneem
Sneem/Derrynane V Asdee

Group D
Venue: Keel
St Michael's-Foilmore V Moyvane

Venue: Cromane
Lispole V Valentia Young Islanders

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus