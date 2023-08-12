Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship
Group B
Ballymacelligott 1-16 Brosna 0-14
TODAY
Club Football Championships
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated
Senior
Group B
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Rathmore 5:00
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Dingle V Dr. Crokes
Intermediate
Group A
Venue: Spa
Milltown/Castlemaine V Gneeveguilla
Group B
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Fossa V An Ghaeltacht 5:00
Venue: Glenbeigh
St Mary's V Glenflesk
Group D
Venue: Listowel
Ballydonoghue V Austin Stacks
Venue: Ballymacelligott
John Mitchels V Castleisland Desmonds
Junior Premier
Group A
Venue: Kerins O Rahillys
Ardfert Football Club V Firies
Group C
Venue: Currow
Listry V Churchill
Junior
Group A
Venue: Finuge
Finuge V Tarbert
Group C
Venue: Cordal
Cordal V Duagh
Venue: Sneem
Sneem/Derrynane V Asdee
Group D
Venue: Keel
St Michael's-Foilmore V Moyvane
Venue: Cromane
Lispole V Valentia Young Islanders