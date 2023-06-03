Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Football
Division 1
Killarney Legion 0-16 Kilcummin 1-9
Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-15 Dr. Crokes 0-12
Division 4
St Patrick's Blennerville 2-9 Tarbert 0-11
Division 5 Phase 2 Shield
Austin Stacks 2-6 Rathmore 0-11
Gneeveguilla 5-15 Laune Rangers 3-10
Glenflesk 3-14 Ballylongford 2-8
Division 6
Firies 2-13 Churchill 1-10
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Killarney Legion 7 5 2 0 111 78 33 12
Dr. Crokes 8 5 1 2 130 111 19 11
Ballymacelligott 7 5 0 2 122 106 16 10
Kilcummin 8 4 1 3 135 115 20 9
Rathmore 8 4 0 4 118 112 6 8
Kerins O`Rahilly's 8 3 1 4 122 124 -2 7
Dingle 7 2 3 2 95 99 -4 7
Milltown/Castlemaine 7 2 3 2 91 95 -4 7
Spa 8 3 1 4 117 131 -14 7
Gneeveguilla 8 3 0 5 117 127 -10 6
Austin Stacks 7 2 0 5 104 115 -11 4
Desmonds 7 1 0 6 92 141 -49 2
Credit Union Senior Football Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Cromane 7 5 1 1 94 83 11 11
Keel 7 4 2 1 92 69 23 10
Tarbert 8 4 2 2 114 93 21 10
Beale 7 5 0 2 86 77 9 10
Castlegregory GAA Club 7 4 1 2 120 103 17 9
St Senan's 7 4 0 3 89 75 14 8
St Michael's-Foilmore 7 4 0 3 79 91 -12 8
Cordal 7 3 1 3 113 108 5 7
Ballyduff 7 1 3 3 87 94 -7 5
St Pats Blennerville 8 2 0 6 99 112 -13 4
Sneem/Derrynane 7 1 0 6 89 123 -34 2
Dr. Crokes 7 1 0 6 115 149 -34 2
Credit Union Senior Football Division 5 Phase 2 Shield
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 3 2 0 1 48 33 15 4
Laune Rangers 3 2 0 1 68 56 12 4
Gneeveguilla 3 2 0 1 60 57 3 4
Glenflesk 3 2 0 1 52 49 3 4
Rathmore 3 1 0 2 51 38 13 2
Ballylongford 3 0 0 3 31 77 -46 0
Credit Union Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 8 7 1 0 148 117 31 15
Valentia Young Islanders 7 6 0 1 137 76 61 12
Beaufort 8 4 2 2 130 128 2 10
Milltown/Castlemaine 7 4 0 3 97 105 -8 8
Kerins O`Rahilly's 8 4 0 4 134 118 16 8
Dr. Crokes 6 3 1 2 111 101 10 7
Fossa 6 3 1 2 96 92 4 7
Killarney Legion 7 2 2 3 100 108 -8 6
Desmonds 7 2 1 4 88 86 2 5
Kilcummin 6 2 0 4 103 98 5 4
St Michael's-Foilmore 6 2 0 4 74 97 -23 4
Tuosist 7 1 1 5 93 154 -61 3
Churchill 7 0 1 6 111 142 -31 1
Handball
Munster 60x30 diamond masters B singles semi final
Pat Lacey Asdee lost to John Lyons Cork 18-21, 19-21
TODAY:
Senior Football Division 2
Kenmare home to Listowel Emmets 6:00
handball
Munster 60x30 over 35A singles final Jack O'Shea will play Ger Coonan Tipperary at 3 in Broadford, Limerick.