Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Dec 3, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-finals
Sponsored By Aquila Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family

2 o'clock; Dr Crokes v Legion in Fitzgerald Stadium

12.30; Spa against Gneevguilla at Lewis Road

North Kerry Football

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup
McCarthy Financial Services Listowel
Semi-finals @ 2
Ballyduff B v Ballylongford B - Venue: Ballyduff
Brosna B v Duagh B – Venue: Castleisland Desmonds

Kieran Corridan Intermediate Championship Final
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal
2 in Ballybunion
Ballydonoghue B v Beale

