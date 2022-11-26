Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Football

Novice Cup Semi Final

Listowel Emmets C 0-07 v Clounmacon 1-15

Today:

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Championship Semi Final

Sponsored by Lee Strand

@ 2:45

Venue: John Mitchels

Ballymac v Ardfert

Advertisement

North Kerry Football

Novice Cup Semi Final

@ 2

Venue Knockanure

Ballydonoghue C v Knockanure

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Semi Final

Sponsored by McCarthy Financial Services Listowel

@ 2

Venue: Ballybunion

OFF-Ballylongford B v Ballyduff B

East Kerry Championship U15 Final Div 1

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Kenmare Shamrocks v Dr Crokes

Venue Fitzgerald Stadium

Time 2.00

*Winner on the day*

Advertisement

Handball

The Golden Gloves 40x20 singles tournament

At 7

Men's over 35 singles quarter final

Jack O'Shea, Kerry v James Greagan, Wicklow

At 10

Men's open singles last 16

Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Tadgh O'Neill, Cork or Loren Collado, America