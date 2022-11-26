Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 26, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
North Kerry Football
Novice Cup Semi Final
Listowel Emmets C 0-07 v Clounmacon 1-15

Today:

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Championship Semi Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
@ 2:45
Venue: John Mitchels
Ballymac v Ardfert

North Kerry Football
Novice Cup Semi Final
@ 2
Venue Knockanure
Ballydonoghue C v Knockanure

Brendan Boyle Junior Cup Semi Final
Sponsored by McCarthy Financial Services Listowel
@ 2
Venue: Ballybunion
OFF-Ballylongford B v Ballyduff B

East Kerry Championship U15 Final Div 1
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Kenmare Shamrocks v Dr Crokes
Venue Fitzgerald Stadium
Time 2.00
*Winner on the day*

Handball
The Golden Gloves 40x20 singles tournament
At 7
Men's over 35 singles quarter final
Jack O'Shea, Kerry v James Greagan, Wicklow

At 10
Men's open singles last 16
Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Tadgh O'Neill, Cork or Loren Collado, America

