Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 19, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
The North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final takes place in Ballyduff this afternoon.

It’s between Causeway and Crotta.

The Under 21 final is also down for decision today; Ballyduff and Ballyheigue clash at Dromakee.

Both matches are at 2.30 and must produce a winner on the day.

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Aquila club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
First named at home

Quarter finals @ 2
Dr Crokes v Fossa
Legion v Kilcummin

First Round @ 7
Rathmore v Spa

North Kerry Football

Minor Championship Div 2 Final
sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
@ 2 in Moyvane
St Senans v Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Kerry LGFA
U15 District Cup Final
Mid Kerry v East Kerry
In Fossa @ noon

