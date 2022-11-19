Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

The North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final takes place in Ballyduff this afternoon.
It’s between Causeway and Crotta.
The Under 21 final is also down for decision today; Ballyduff and Ballyheigue clash at Dromakee.
Both matches are at 2.30 and must produce a winner on the day.
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by Aquila club & Dr O'Donoghue Family
First named at home
Quarter finals @ 2
Dr Crokes v Fossa
Legion v Kilcummin
First Round @ 7
Rathmore v Spa
North Kerry Football
Minor Championship Div 2 Final
sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
@ 2 in Moyvane
St Senans v Knocknagoshel/Brosna
Kerry LGFA
U15 District Cup Final
Mid Kerry v East Kerry
In Fossa @ noon