Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

The North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final takes place in Ballyduff this afternoon.

It’s between Causeway and Crotta.

The Under 21 final is also down for decision today; Ballyduff and Ballyheigue clash at Dromakee.

Both matches are at 2.30 and must produce a winner on the day.

East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by Aquila club & Dr O'Donoghue Family

First named at home

Quarter finals @ 2

Dr Crokes v Fossa

Legion v Kilcummin

First Round @ 7

Rathmore v Spa

North Kerry Football

Minor Championship Div 2 Final

sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh

@ 2 in Moyvane

St Senans v Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Kerry LGFA

U15 District Cup Final

Mid Kerry v East Kerry

In Fossa @ noon