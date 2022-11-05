Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship

Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup

At 2

Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Keel

Must finish on the day

East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored By Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel & Dr O'Donoghue’s Family

First Round

At 3

Kenmare Shamrocks home to Kilcummin

Must finish on the day

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Finals

@ 2:30; Duagh v Tarbert

Venue: O'Rahilly Park Ballylongford

@ 2; Castleisland Desmonds v Finuge

Venue: Stack Park Ballybunion

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Division 1 Final

Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets

@12.30 in Moyvane

Extra time in all games if necessary

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship

Semi Final

Waterville v Dromid in Cahersiveen at 2:30.

Minor Championship

Semi Final

St.Mary’s v St.Michael’s/Foilmore in Valentia at 12

Kerry Ladies Football

U15 District Championship

Semi-finals

Mid Kerry vs St Kierans – 1 @ Caherslee

West Kerry vs East Kerry – 3 @ Gallarus