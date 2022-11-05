Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup
At 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Keel
Must finish on the day
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored By Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel & Dr O'Donoghue’s Family
First Round
At 3
Kenmare Shamrocks home to Kilcummin
Must finish on the day
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
@ 2:30; Duagh v Tarbert
Venue: O'Rahilly Park Ballylongford
@ 2; Castleisland Desmonds v Finuge
Venue: Stack Park Ballybunion
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Division 1 Final
Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets
@12.30 in Moyvane
Extra time in all games if necessary
South Kerry Football
Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Semi Final
Waterville v Dromid in Cahersiveen at 2:30.
Minor Championship
Semi Final
St.Mary’s v St.Michael’s/Foilmore in Valentia at 12
Kerry Ladies Football
U15 District Championship
Semi-finals
Mid Kerry vs St Kierans – 1 @ Caherslee
West Kerry vs East Kerry – 3 @ Gallarus