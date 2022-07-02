Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 2, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Round 1
St Brendan's 1-14 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-15
Tralee Parnells 1-14 Kenmare 1-11

Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff 3 - 15 Crotta O'Neill's 3 - 5
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 8 - 11 Ballyheigue 6 - 7

County Senior Football League
Division 1
Rathmore 1-12 Spa 1-9

Senior Football Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 10 7 1 2 184 129 55 15
Dingle 10 6 3 1 176 126 50 15
Austin Stacks 10 6 3 1 162 121 41 15
Rathmore 10 6 0 4 166 142 24 12
Spa 10 6 0 4 166 146 20 12
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 5 2 3 138 128 10 12
Killarney Legion 10 4 2 4 157 145 12 10
Ballymacelligott 10 4 0 6 142 170 -28 8
Gneeveguilla 10 3 1 6 116 146 -30 7
Kenmare Shamrocks 9 2 0 7 89 137 -48 4
An Ghaeltacht 9 2 0 7 111 160 -49 4
St Mary's 10 2 0 8 127 184 -57 4

Today:

County Senior Football League
Division 5
Ballylongford home to Asdee at 7:30

County Minor Hurling Championship
Lixnaw host Causeway at 6:30

North Kerry U15 Football League
Sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Division 1
Duagh v Listowel B @ 7

The Lee Strand County Finals of Scor Na bPaisti are on today in Dromid.
The Quiz gets underway at 2.30, followed by the remainder of the programme from 4.

The 1 wall Irish National's take place this weekend in Roscommon. Kerry players taking part are Maggie and Clodagh Quirke, John Joe Quirke, Roisin King, Brendan O'Donoghue.

