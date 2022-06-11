Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Ladies Football
U12 County League
Division 3
Laune Rangers 1-05 v Brosna/Knocknagashel 4-13
U14 County League
Division 5
Killarney Legion B 2-06 v Listowel Emmets B 1-02
Today:
U14 County League
Division 5
5.30
Ballymac v Laune Rangers B
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7 unless stated
Division 2
Beaufort V Listry
Castleisland Desmonds V Templenoe
Division 3
Ballydonoghue V St Patrick's Blennerville 6:00
Churchill V Dromid Pearses 6:30
Firies V Glenflesk
Division 4
Cordal V Scartaglin
Castlegregory GAA Club V Knocknagoshel
Keel V Austin Stacks
Division 5
St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballylongford 6:00
Asdee V Moyvane