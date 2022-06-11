Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 11, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Ladies Football

U12 County League
Division 3
Laune Rangers 1-05 v Brosna/Knocknagashel 4-13

U14 County League
Division 5
Killarney Legion B 2-06 v Listowel Emmets B 1-02

Advertisement

Today:
U14 County League
Division 5
5.30
Ballymac v Laune Rangers B

County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7 unless stated

Division 2
Beaufort V Listry
Castleisland Desmonds V Templenoe

Advertisement

Division 3
Ballydonoghue V St Patrick's Blennerville 6:00
Churchill V Dromid Pearses 6:30
Firies V Glenflesk

Division 4
Cordal V Scartaglin
Castlegregory GAA Club V Knocknagoshel
Keel V Austin Stacks

Division 5
St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballylongford 6:00
Asdee V Moyvane

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus