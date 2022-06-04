Advertisement
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 4, 2022
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Senior Hurling League
Div 2 Final
St Brendan's 2-18 Kilgarvan 2-15

County Senior Football League

Division 2
Kilcummin 3-20 Annascaul 0-9
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-9 Castleisland Desmonds 0-12

Division 3
Glenflesk 2-17 Currow 0-10

Division 5
Moyvane 1-10 Finuge 1-9

Division 6 Shield
Beaufort 6-14 St Michael's-Foilmore 2-10

Senior Football Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kilcummin 8 8 0 0 149 93 56 16
Desmonds 8 7 1 0 162 77 85 15
Milltown/Castlemaine 8 5 1 2 146 108 38 11
Beaufort 7 4 0 3 100 110 -10 8
Laune Rangers 7 3 0 4 109 86 23 6
Listowel Emmets 7 3 0 4 98 111 -13 6
Glenbeigh-Glencar 7 2 2 3 93 107 -14 6
Templenoe 7 2 1 4 95 98 -3 5
John Mitchels 7 2 1 4 97 106 -9 5
Na Gaeil 7 1 2 4 80 107 -27 4
Listry 7 1 2 4 73 106 -33 4
Annascaul 8 1 0 7 85 178 -93 2

Senior Football Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenflesk 8 8 0 0 161 92 69 16
Currow 8 5 0 3 133 131 2 10
Firies 7 5 0 2 133 108 25 10
Skelligs Rangers 7 4 1 2 79 70 9 9
Brosna 7 4 0 3 108 111 -3 8
Ballydonoghue 7 4 0 3 99 112 -13 8
Churchill 7 3 1 3 96 91 5 7
Reenard 7 2 1 4 86 89 -3 5
St Senan's 7 2 0 5 91 114 -23 4
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 7 2 0 5 91 117 -26 4
St Pats Blennerville 7 1 1 5 79 87 -8 3
Dr. Crokes 7 1 0 6 115 149 -34 2

Senior Football Division 5

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballyduff 7 5 1 1 115 91 24 11
St Michael's-Foilmore 6 5 0 1 117 61 56 10
Sneem/Derrynane 7 5 0 2 113 78 35 10
Waterville 7 5 0 2 105 86 19 10
Lispole 7 4 1 2 132 103 29 9
Finuge 8 4 0 4 107 102 5 8
Moyvane 8 2 2 4 109 135 -26 6
Kilgarvan 7 2 1 4 114 112 2 5
Glenflesk 7 2 1 4 85 129 -44 5
Laune Rangers 7 2 0 5 86 100 -14 4
Asdee 6 2 0 4 68 103 -35 4
Ballylongford 7 1 0 6 71 122 -51 2

Senior Football League Division 6 (Shield

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 1 1 0 0 32 16 16 2
Killarney Legion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Killarney Legion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dingle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kenmare Shamrocks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Desmonds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Na Gaeil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St Michael's-Foilmore 1 0 0 1 16 32 -16 0


Kerry Ladies Football
U14 Division 5
Listowel Emmets B 1-04 John Mitchel's 1-12

TODAY:

County Senior Football League

Division 1
St Mary's V Gneeveguilla 6:00
Rathmore V Ballymacelligott 7:00

Division 2
Listry V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:30
Templenoe V Beaufort 7:00

Division 3
St Patrick's Blennerville V Firies 5:00

Division 4
Tarbert V Cordal 7:00
Fossa V Beale 7:00

Division 5
Glenflesk V Lispole 6:00

Division 6 Shield
Killarney Legion V Na Gaeil 6:30

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 County League
Division 2
Scartaglen v Castleisland Desmond's – 12.00

Division 5
Dr Crokes v Listowel Emmets B 4.00

U12
Division 5
Listowel Emmets B v Abbeydorney B 12.00

