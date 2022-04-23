Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Crotta O'Neill's 2-20 Dr. Crokes 1-14
St Brendan's 1-16 Causeway 1-12
Ballyheigue 1-22 Lixnaw 1-13
Ballyduff 0-18 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-13
Abbeydorney 0-23 Tralee Parnells 0-10
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Abbeydorney 6 5 1 0 148 73 75 11
Causeway 6 5 0 1 110 72 38 10
Crotta 6 5 0 1 136 89 47 10
St Brendan's 6 3 1 2 103 90 13 7
Ballyduff 6 3 0 3 86 91 -5 6
Kilmoyley 6 3 0 3 82 89 -7 6
Ballyheigue 6 2 0 4 101 112 -11 4
Lixnaw 6 1 1 4 91 111 -20 3
Parnells 6 1 1 4 74 124 -50 3
Dr. Crokes 6 0 0 6 53 133 -80 0
County Senior Football League
Division 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-14 Laune Rangers 0-9
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St M-Foilmore 4 3 0 1 74 56 18 6
Finuge 3 3 0 0 44 33 11 6
Sneem/D'nane 3 2 0 1 44 34 10 4
Ballyduff 3 2 0 1 45 41 4 4
Glenflesk 3 2 0 1 48 46 2 4
Lispole 2 1 0 1 31 29 2 2
Kilgarvan 3 1 0 2 51 53 -2 2
Laune Rangers 4 1 0 3 45 52 -7 2
Moyvane 3 1 0 2 46 57 -11 2
Waterville 3 1 0 2 41 52 -11 2
Ballylongford 3 1 0 2 27 38 -11 2
Asdee 2 0 0 2 24 29 -5 0
First named at home
Games at 7 unless stated
Division 1
Dingle V Rathmore
An Ghaeltacht V Ballymacelligott
Division 2
Annascaul V Templenoe 5:30
Division 3
Glenflesk V Dromid Pearses 6:30
St Patrick's Blennerville V Churchill
Division 4
Duagh V Cordal
Beale V Scartaglin
Tarbert V Knocknagoshel
Division 5
Moyvane V Sneem/Derrynane
Division 6A
St Michael's-Foilmore V Fossa 5:00
Division 6B
Dingle V Rathmore 5:00
Firies V Na Gaeil
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 1 Shield Final
Corca Dhuibhne v Moyvane @ 12-30