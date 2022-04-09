Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 3
Currow 2-8 Brosna 0-12
Lee Strand Under 15 County Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff 5 - 11 Ballyheigue 1 - 6
Tralee Parnell’s 5 - 11 Crotta O’Neill’s 2 - 12
Division 2
St. Brendan’s 4 - 10 Abbeydorney 2 - 7
Kilmoyley 2 - 13 Firies 2 – 7
County Senior Football League
6.30 unless stated, first named at home
Division 1
Rathmore V St Mary's
Killarney Legion V Gneeveguilla
Spa Killarney V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Division 2
Beaufort V John Mitchels
Templenoe V Milltown/Castlemaine
Division 3
St Senan's V Glenflesk
Division 4
Fossa V Ardfert
Scartaglin V Tarbert
Cordal V Beale
Cromane V Keel
Division 5
Waterville Frank Caseys V St Michael's-Foilmore
Kilgarvan V Finuge 7:00