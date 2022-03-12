Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 12, 2022 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Minor Football League

Division 1
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 2:00, Ref: Padraig O Sullivan
Kenmare V Kilcummin 3:00, Ref: john enright

Division 2A
Firies V Churchill 4:00, Ref: Denny O Sullivan
Ardfert Football Club V Glenflesk 4:30, Ref: Michael Hennessy

Division 2B
Rathmore V Spa Killarney 4:00, Ref: Tom Corbett
Ballymacelligott V Ballyduff 4:00, Ref: John Purcell

Division 4A
An Ghaeltacht V Castleisland Desmonds 3:00, Ref: Johnny O Shea
Milltown/Castlemaine V Northern Gaels 4:00, Ref: Eoghan Moriarty

Division 4B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Duagh 3:00, Ref: Gerard Murphy
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle V St Senan's 4:00, Ref: Gordon Kerins ( Snr )

Division 6A
Skellig Rangers Valentia V Beaufort 2:00, Ref: Sean O Shea
Fossa V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 4:00, Ref: Billy O Shea

Division 6B
Tarbert V Renard - St. Mary's 4:00, Ref: Gerard O Carroll
Gneeveguilla V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 4:00, Ref: Jimmy O Shea

Mid Kerry Senior Football League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup - sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 6
3.40
Laune Rangers A host Keel in J P O Sullivan Pk Killorglin

Tralee / St Brendan’s Under 13 League Sponsored by Timberland, Kitchens & Flooring
Div 2.
Churchill V St Pat's @ 3 in Spa Pitch.

Div 3
Ballymac B V Ardfert B @ 1

All Ireland 40x20 Senior Singles Handball
1/4 Final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh V Martin Mulkerrins, Galway
At 11 in Kingscourt, Cavan

Munster 40x20 Master A Doubles Handball
Final
JJ Quirke and Brian McEvoy, Glenbeigh will play Brendan Fleming and Donnacha O’Connor, Cork at 5.30 in Ballydesmond, Cork

