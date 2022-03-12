Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football League

Division 1

Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 2:00, Ref: Padraig O Sullivan

Kenmare V Kilcummin 3:00, Ref: john enright

Division 2A

Firies V Churchill 4:00, Ref: Denny O Sullivan

Ardfert Football Club V Glenflesk 4:30, Ref: Michael Hennessy

Advertisement

Division 2B

Rathmore V Spa Killarney 4:00, Ref: Tom Corbett

Ballymacelligott V Ballyduff 4:00, Ref: John Purcell

Division 4A

An Ghaeltacht V Castleisland Desmonds 3:00, Ref: Johnny O Shea

Milltown/Castlemaine V Northern Gaels 4:00, Ref: Eoghan Moriarty

Division 4B

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Duagh 3:00, Ref: Gerard Murphy

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle V St Senan's 4:00, Ref: Gordon Kerins ( Snr )

Advertisement

Division 6A

Skellig Rangers Valentia V Beaufort 2:00, Ref: Sean O Shea

Fossa V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 4:00, Ref: Billy O Shea

Division 6B

Tarbert V Renard - St. Mary's 4:00, Ref: Gerard O Carroll

Gneeveguilla V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 4:00, Ref: Jimmy O Shea

Mid Kerry Senior Football League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup - sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

Round 6

3.40

Laune Rangers A host Keel in J P O Sullivan Pk Killorglin

Advertisement

Tralee / St Brendan’s Under 13 League Sponsored by Timberland, Kitchens & Flooring

Div 2.

Churchill V St Pat's @ 3 in Spa Pitch.

Div 3

Ballymac B V Ardfert B @ 1

All Ireland 40x20 Senior Singles Handball

1/4 Final

Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh V Martin Mulkerrins, Galway

At 11 in Kingscourt, Cavan

Advertisement

Munster 40x20 Master A Doubles Handball

Final

JJ Quirke and Brian McEvoy, Glenbeigh will play Brendan Fleming and Donnacha O’Connor, Cork at 5.30 in Ballydesmond, Cork