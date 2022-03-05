Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 5, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League
John Mitchels 2-19 Ballymac 2-13

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 5
4.45 Cromane host Milltown/Castlemaine
12.00 Laune Rangers A play Laune Rangers B in J P O'Sullivan Pk

All Ireland 40x20 Master A Singles Handball
Semi final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh v David Hope, Offaly at 12 noon in Glenbeigh

County Minor Football League
Division 6B
Venue: Caherciveen
Round 1
Renard - St. Mary's V Gneeveguilla @ 4

