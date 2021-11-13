Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 13, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

East Kerry Football

Tatler Jack sponsored U17 Championship
Rathmore 3.06 Spa 2.11

North Kerry Football

Advertisement

2021 Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Resturant Ballybunion

Games at 2.30
First named team has home advantage
Matches must finish on the day

Asdee v Listowel Emmets
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford

Advertisement

Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup
Sponsored Moloney McCarthy Financial Services Listowel
Semi Final
2.30
Venue: Knockanure
Brosna v Moyvane
Must be a winner on the day

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus