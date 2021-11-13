Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Football
Tatler Jack sponsored U17 Championship
Rathmore 3.06 Spa 2.11
North Kerry Football
2021 Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Resturant Ballybunion
Games at 2.30
First named team has home advantage
Matches must finish on the day
Asdee v Listowel Emmets
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford
Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup
Sponsored Moloney McCarthy Financial Services Listowel
Semi Final
2.30
Venue: Knockanure
Brosna v Moyvane
Must be a winner on the day