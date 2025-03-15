Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 6
Killarney Legion 4-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-4
Today
Credit Union Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 5
Gneeveguilla V Fossa 1.00
Stacks V Asdee 7:30
Division 7B
Ballydonoghue V Spa Killarney 1.00
All Ireland 40x20 Handball
Silver masters A doubles semi final
Dominic Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Kerry v Ian Griffin and Michael Carrie, at 11 in Croke Park
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group A Shield Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Final), Ballymacelligott V John Mitchels 13:00, Ref: Connie O Connor
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group B Shield Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Listry, (Final), Ballyduff V Na Fianna 13:00, Ref: Gavin Garnon
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group C Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Final), Firies V Moyvane 13:00, Ref: Tom McCarthy
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group D Shield Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Final), Annascaul/Lispole V St Senan's 13:00, Ref: Gary Kissane