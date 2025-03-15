Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 15, 2025 10:16 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 6
Killarney Legion 4-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-4

Today

Credit Union Senior Football League
First named at home

Advertisement

Division 5
Gneeveguilla V Fossa 1.00
Stacks V Asdee 7:30

Division 7B
Ballydonoghue V Spa Killarney 1.00

All Ireland 40x20 Handball
Silver masters A doubles semi final
Dominic Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Kerry v Ian Griffin and Michael Carrie, at 11 in Croke Park

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group A Shield Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Final), Ballymacelligott V John Mitchels 13:00, Ref: Connie O Connor

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group B Shield Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Listry, (Final), Ballyduff V Na Fianna 13:00, Ref: Gavin Garnon

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group C Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Final), Firies V Moyvane 13:00, Ref: Tom McCarthy

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group D Shield Final
Sat, 15 Mar,
Sat, 15 Mar, Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Final), Annascaul/Lispole V St Senan's 13:00, Ref: Gary Kissane

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Australian pole for Norris
Advertisement
O'Connor Cup final preview
Kingdom home to All-Ireland champions this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Australian pole for Norris
O'Connor Cup final preview
Water outage affecting the Tralee area
Kerry meet Down today in All-Ireland Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus