Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Today:
North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship semi-final
2.00
Crotta/Kilmoyley v Ballyduff @ Dromakee
North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridon Intermediate Cup semi-final
Sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Management
Winner on the day
2.00
Venue: Ballylongford
Listowel Emmets B v St Senans B
TUS Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (17 B H)
Final - 13-12-2024 (Fri)
John The Baptist Community School 4-14 V Tralee CBS 1-17
TUS Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (17 C H)
Final - 13-12-2024 (Fri)
St Marys Newport 1-14 V Hazelwood College Dromcollogher 1-18